The US-Iran agreement is redrawing the geopolitical balance in the Middle East, strengthening Tehran while raising concerns in Israel and Persian Gulf states over a shifting regional order, according to a Reuters analysis on Thursday.

The report said the deal - signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - extends a ceasefire framework and opens the door to sanctions relief and potential reconstruction funding for Iran.

It added that while supporters describe the agreement as a historic breakthrough, critics in the region argue it consolidates Iran’s influence and sidelines rival states, particularly Israel and several Persian Gulf countries.