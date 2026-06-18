Israeli ambassador details Hezbollah ceasefire violations
Israeli Ambassador to US Yechiel Leiter reported what he described as repeated Hezbollah ceasefire violations over recent days, citing incidents involving rockets, explosive drones and improvised explosive devices.
In a post on X on Thursday, Leiter listed a series of attacks on June 17 and June 18, including multiple rocket launches and UAV strikes, as well as an improvised explosive device incident, saying they amounted to breaches of the ceasefire understanding on Israel’s northern front.