Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday Iran would strictly follow the guidance of Supreme Leader in monitoring implementation of the US-Iran agreement, while warning of a forceful response in case of violations.

"We are at your command; the task assigned to us by the Supreme Leader is to pursue the realization of the conditions and clauses of the agreement. In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy. They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap," he posted on X.