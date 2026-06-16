Qatar plans rapid LNG output boost after Hormuz reopening - Bloomberg
Qatar plans to rapidly increase liquefied natural gas production once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, aiming to restore most of its export capacity within two months, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
QatarEnergy has told buyers it expects to raise output to about 50% of capacity one month after safe passage through the strait is restored and to roughly 80% within two months, the report said.
The remaining capacity, equal to two production trains, will take years to fully restore after damage from Iranian missile strikes in March, according to the report.