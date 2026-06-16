Israel's request to see US-Iran MoU was denied - Channel 12
Israel requested to see the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, but the request was denied, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.
Israel requested to see the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, but the request was denied, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.
Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi said on Tuesday that Iran's execution of two protesters arrested during the January uprising was the "consequence of making a deal with this criminal regime," criticizing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding as "morally wrong and strategically misguided."
Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency reported that Javad Zamani and Abolfazl Saedi, two men arrested during the January protests in the northeastern Iranian city of Shahrud, were executed.
"This is the consequence of making a deal with this criminal regime. To do a deal with a regime that murdered more than 40,000 protestors in two days in January is morally wrong and strategically misguided," Pahlavi said on X.
Pahlavi said the international community should support the Iranian people's "fight for freedom" and place them at the center of negotiations and Iran policy.
"But let me be clear - with or without international support - this regime will fall. The people of Iran will liberate themselves from tyranny," he added.
Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref suggested on Tuesday that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz should pay for doing so, saying many passages had been free because of Iran's "hospitality."
"Many passages through the Strait of Hormuz have been free of charge thanks to the hospitality of the Iranian people. But when a guest's stay becomes prolonged, the guest should pay for their own expenses," Aref said.
Aref also said differences of opinion over negotiations with Washington should not turn into internal disputes.
"Those who are unable to resolve even a dispute between two brothers, how can they provide solutions for resolving the historical and strategic differences between the Islamic Republic and the West?" he said.
Hezbollah has received assurances from Iran that Tehran will not sign a final nuclear agreement with the United States unless Israel withdraws from Lebanon, the Iran-backed group's media relations office said on Tuesday.
Hezbollah said a withdrawal would be the result of, and not a pre-condition for, continuing talks between Tehran and Washington following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on Friday.
Reuters quoted the Iran-backed group as saying that there would be "no nuclear deal between Iran and the United States unless the Israelis withdraw" from Lebanon.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the text of the agreement with Iran would be released in a formal setting and that he expected the second stage of the deal to proceed quickly.
“I’d like to get a formal setting first before we do that, but I have no problem with that, it’s a great document,” he told reporters at the G7 meetings in France.
Trump said he would go over the memorandum of understanding with the media "in a couple of days."
“I’ll probably have a press conference and read it to you word by word, so that the press covers it accurately, because it’s a very important document,” he said.
He said that the document clearly states "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."
Trump added that he likes the idea of sending the Iran agreement to Congress.
"I never thought about sending it, never even thought about it, but I will," Trump said. "I will send it to Congress. I like the idea."
He said the Strait of Hormuz would be "fully open" by Friday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that discussions during a session on the Middle East with regional partners focused on restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, addressing supply chain vulnerabilities and Lebanon.
"First, we need to ensure the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, without restrictions," von der Leyen said on X, outlining the topics discussed during the session.
"The events in the Strait have highlighted vulnerabilities that we need to address. We should work together to alternative supply routes and new corridors, such as the IMEC. With better connectivity, we can transform vulnerabilities into opportunities," she added.
Von der Leyen said participants also discussed Lebanon.
"A stable and peaceful Middle East requires a stable and peaceful Lebanon," she said.