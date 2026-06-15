British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed on Monday the agreement between the United States and Iran, calling it a major step toward ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“I congratulate President Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough,” he said in a statement.

Starmer said the memorandum of understanding should be fully implemented to keep the strait “fully and permanently open” while the details of the nuclear agreement are finalized.

He said toll-free freedom of navigation must be restored in the Strait of Hormuz to ease economic pressure felt for months in Britain and around the world.

Starmer said any lasting peace would require commitments on Iran’s nuclear program to be robust, verifiable and fully implemented, adding that Britain’s position remained that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.

Starmer told a press conference later that, "Obviously, nothing is guaranteed, but it is, I think, a significant breakthrough, a very significant breakthrough. Hopefully, something which as we work together we can turn into that enduring peace that we all want to see.”