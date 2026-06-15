UN rights chief welcomes US-Iran MOU
UN human rights chief Volker Turk welcomed on Monday the announcement that the United States and Iran had agreed on an MOU, urging all sides to exercise maximum restraint and work to implement it.
Turk said he hoped the agreement would bring relief to Lebanese people, and called for an immediate end to hostilities in Lebanon and Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
“I welcome the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further negotiations,” he said. “At this fragile moment it is clear all sides need to exercise maximum restraint and work to implement the agreement reached quickly and in good faith."