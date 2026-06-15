German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that Iran must no longer pose a threat, adding that European engagement in Operation Aspides, the EU’s military operation in response to Iran-backed Houthi engagements with international shipping, could be strengthened.

Wadephul said the Strait of Hormuz must be made navigable again without any restrictions after the US-Iran agreement.

"It must be made clear that the Strait of Hormuz is once again open to shipping, without any restrictions whatsoever and without any possibility of levying customs duties or similar charges," Wadephul said before meeting with European counterparts in Luxembourg.