Foundation for Defense of Democracies chief executive Mark Dubowitz said on Monday that judgment on the Iran ceasefire deal should wait until its terms are known and tested over the next 30 days.

He said some critics had declared failure on the first day of the war, while others were declaring victory before seeing the agreement.

“The rest of us can acknowledge the extraordinary military achievements while reserving judgment until we see the deal itself—and what happens over next 30 days,” he wrote in a post on X.