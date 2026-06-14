Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut showed Washington either lacked the will or the ability to carry out its commitments, warning that the path forward was impossible if the United States failed to do so.
“The Zionists’ aggression against Dahieh once again showed that the United States either has no will to implement its commitments or lacks the ability to do so. You cannot gain concessions by showing a green light to the regime. The bad cop-good cop game has become old,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X.
“If you do not have the will and ability to implement your commitments, it is not possible to speak of continuing the path,” he added.
Deepening poverty in Iran is driving a rise in child labor, exposing children to sexual exploitation, violence and malnutrition, the head of Iran's Association of Social Workers warned on Sunday.
Hassan Mousavi Chalak told Khabar Online that worsening economic conditions were forcing more families to rely on their children's income to meet basic needs.
"We must accept that poverty in Iran has deepened," Mousavi said. "The more difficult economic conditions become, the more the use of children's labor capacity to cover family expenses increases."
Iran has agreed under a draft memorandum with the United States that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a senior Iranian official.
The official said Washington had also agreed that Tehran would dilute its highly enriched uranium stockpile inside Iran, with a mechanism to be discussed over the next 60 days.
Under the draft, the United States would waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period, allowing Tehran to sell oil and receive revenues, the official said.
The draft would also immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels while the United States lifted its naval blockade, and Washington would release $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets, the official said.
Deepening poverty in Iran is driving a rise in child labor, exposing children to sexual exploitation, violence and malnutrition, the head of Iran's Association of Social Workers warned on Sunday.
Hassan Mousavi Chalak told Khabar Online that worsening economic conditions were forcing more families to rely on their children's income to meet basic needs.
"We must accept that poverty in Iran has deepened," Mousavi said. "The more difficult economic conditions become, the more the use of children's labor capacity to cover family expenses increases."
Criticizing what he described as political efforts to downplay the issue, Mousavi said child labor extended far beyond children visible on city streets. He pointed to the use of children in slaughterhouses, livestock farms, underground workshops, orchards, farms and industrial settings, adding that many remained hidden from public view while facing dangerous and damaging working conditions.
There were no reliable statistics on the number of child laborers in Iran but that the phenomenon appeared more widespread in major cities and pilgrimage and tourist destinations, Mousavi said.
Physical and psychological toll
Children who work are deprived of the safety of school environments and normal socialization processes, Mousavi said, forcing them to adapt to harsh street conditions and sometimes engage in risky behavior to survive.
He warned that child laborers face serious health risks, including malnutrition, skin and infectious diseases, gastrointestinal problems and drug use, as well as different forms of violence and sexual exploitation.
"Social comparisons are also harmful," Mousavi said. "When a child compares themselves with others and sees peers enjoying ordinary and happy lives with their families, they experience psychological pressure and emotional suffering."
He cautioned that economic hardship increases the likelihood that children will be exploited, "sometimes even by those closest to them."
Economic strain fuels concerns
In recent weeks, multiple reports have highlighted the worsening economic situation in Iran, with citizens describing rising unemployment, sharp increases in the prices of essential goods and persistent economic stagnation.
Messages sent to Iran International have pointed to mounting pressure on household finances as living costs rise and employment opportunities decline, deepening concerns about livelihoods and the future of the labor market.
Research published in 2025 found that a combination of poverty, migration and marginalization, alongside ineffective support policies, was pushing both Iranian and Afghan migrant children into street work and workshops.
The study argued that child labor should be understood within the framework of profiteering from children in a dysfunctional economic structure, where shortcomings in the welfare system and ineffective social interventions have left the street to serve as a substitute for formal support mechanisms.
Mafia networks target some children
Addressing remarks about organized criminal involvement, Mousavi said the existence of mafia-like networks in the child labor sector could not be entirely dismissed, particularly when it came to homeless children.
However, he said field experience did not support the assumption that all working children were controlled by such groups.
Many children, he said, were sent by their families from poorer provinces to wealthier areas to help cover household expenses.
"Some children, especially those without guardians or effective caregivers, may fall under the control of such networks," Mousavi said. "In these circumstances, they may be forced into illegal or criminal activities."
UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Sunday that an expected agreement between Washington and Tehran would turn the page on war and open a political path he hoped would succeed.
Gargash praised the UAE leadership’s handling of the crisis, saying it had combined wisdom, firm positions and flexibility when required.
“We were never advocates of war, and we will always remain advocates of peace and stability,” he said, adding that the UAE remained committed to defending the country and preserving its sovereignty and interests.