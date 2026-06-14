US President Donald Trump hailed the agreement with Iran as a historic breakthrough, saying it would bring peace and security to the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The leaders of the region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace."

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen upon the signing of the agreement on Friday.