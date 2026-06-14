Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X that the US and Iran had reached a peace deal to immediately and permanently end military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, with a signing set for June 19 in Switzerland.

Sharif said both the United States and Iran had committed to a diplomatic solution to the conflict, while thanking Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for their roles in the mediation effort.

He added that mediators would facilitate a series of meetings this week ahead of the signing ceremony, with pre-implementation discussions expected to lay the groundwork for technical talks.