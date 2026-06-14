Britain welcomes US-Iran deal, offers support for next talks
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran and said the UK stands ready to support the next phase of negotiations.
"I warmly welcome today's agreement reached between the United States and Iran," Starmer said.
He added that the UK was ready to support the technical talks.
"It remains the UK's firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon," he said.