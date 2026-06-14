Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Ghribabadi said the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on multiple fronts, including Lebanon, will be announced starting tonight.

He added that negotiations on a final agreement between Tehran and Washington would take place over a 60-day period.

"The text of the memorandum of understanding will be published shortly, and the public will be able to see Iran’s achievements and commitments," he said. "Our commitments are not comparable to our gains."