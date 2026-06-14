Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran's commitments under the newly announced understanding with the United States will take effect from Friday.

Speaking after confirmation of the agreement, Gharibabadi said negotiations on a final deal would continue for 60 days and would focus primarily on the lifting of sanctions.

He added that Iran would enter the next phase of negotiations only after the unfreezing of Iranian assets, the end of the US-led blockade and the formal end of the war.