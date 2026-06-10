President Donald Trump said he directed the US military last month to carry out a secret mission to support oil tankers and other commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the effort had resulted in more than 100 million barrels of oil reaching the open market and more than 200 commercial ships safely traveling through the strait.

"The UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran!" Trump added.