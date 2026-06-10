President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would hit Iran "hard" again.

“We hit them hard yesterday. We’re going to hit them again hard today, and we’ll see what happens with the deal,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

“If they had a nuclear weapon, there’d be no Israel, there’d be no Middle East, and they would have absolutely shot at us,” he added.

"We'll see what happens with a deal (with Iran). We were — we were really close to a deal but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers because you know what, they dealt with some very stupid presidents. I have to say that, I'm embarrassed to say that, some very stupid people were sitting here," he said.

Trump said that Iran has already agreed to not obtaining a nuclear weapon, but the agreement still needs to be signed.

He also said that the United States had taken out “millions of barrels of oil” and 22 ships without Iran’s knowledge, adding that this was why oil was trading at $85 a barrel.