Three Indian mariners were missing after an attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, India’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Twenty-one crew members were rescued after the attack, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He said India’s embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

The ministry called the attack “deeply worrisome” and said “the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end.”

Two maritime security sources told Reuters the vessel was likely hit by a US missile.

