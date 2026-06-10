US strikes on Iran on Tuesday evening were intended to restore Washington’s leverage while avoiding casualties and keeping open the possibility of a deal, Axios reported, citing a senior US official.

The United States had not determined whether Iran had intentionally brought down a US Apache helicopter when President Donald Trump ordered a military response, the report said.

“If we didn’t respond, it would have made us look weak and also negatively influenced our position in the negotiations with Iran,” Axios quoted a senior White House official as saying.

Axios cited officials as saying the strikes were seen by the United States as “proportionate and surgical” and targeted radar and drone control systems while avoiding Iranian casualties.

The report said the White House told Iran as US fighter jets were on their way that the strikes would only target military facilities.