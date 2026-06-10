Pezeshkian says Iran will stand firm against threats
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would stand firm against any pressure or threat after President Donald Trump threatened to target the country’s infrastructure.
“Critical infrastructure is the lifeblood of people’s lives. Threatening to target it, from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries, is not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.
“Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure and threat,” he added.