US, Iran narrow talks to four key nuclear issues - NYT
US and Iranian negotiators have advanced discussions to focus on four major elements of a potential nuclear agreement, including uranium enrichment limits, handling Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, dismantling nuclear sites and expanded inspections, The New York Times reported, citing US officials and diplomats briefed on the talks.
The report said if Iran agreed to the four limits, it would mark a significant advance over some of the concessions extracted from Tehran in the 2015 nuclear negotiations.