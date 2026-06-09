Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his security cabinet that Israel may reach a point where it has to confront Iran without US support, i24NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Monday, Netanyahu said Israel could face a situation in which it would have to “deal alone with the Iranians,” without American backing and with the costs that would entail, including shortages of munitions and growing international isolation.

“We do not want to get there, but we know we could get there,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also reportedly warned ministers against the emerging agreement with Iran, saying: “As we see it now, almost any agreement is a bad agreement.”

The i24NEWS report came a day after Axios quoted US President Donald Trump as saying he had warned Netanyahu that Israel could be left to fight Iran alone if its attacks escalated into a full-blown war.