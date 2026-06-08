Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged all sides in the Middle East to exercise restraint, warning that the recent surge in violence showed the dangers of a fragile ceasefire and the devastating consequences of renewed escalation.

Sharif said Pakistan was working “earnestly and painstakingly” with its partners to seek a peaceful diplomatic solution to the conflict, adding that the final objective appeared close to being achieved.

“We sincerely urge all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a little more chance,” Sharif said.

He called on the parties to remain on the path of diplomacy rather than “violence and destruction,” saying peace efforts still had “bright prospects of success.”