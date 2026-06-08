The burial of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will take place after funeral processions in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, and will not be held simultaneously with the main mourning ceremonies, a provincial official said.
The funeral procession will begin in Tehran, where three days of public mourning and one day of ceremonies are planned, the deputy governor for security affairs in Khorasan Razavi province said.
The official added that one day of funeral ceremonies would then be held in Qom, followed by another day in Mashhad.
Khamenei will be buried at the shrine of Imam Reza in the religious city of Mashhad under what the official described as "appropriate conditions."