The European Union imposed sanctions on an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy unit and two Iranian individuals on Monday, accusing them of supporting measures that restrict freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Council of the European Union listed the Hormozgan Provincial Command of the already EU-sanctioned IRGC Navy, saying it helps administer a system requiring vessels transiting the strait to provide identifying, cargo and destination information that can be used to determine whether ships are allowed to pass.

The EU also sanctioned Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the IRGC Navy’s deputy commander for political affairs and spokesperson, and Hamid Hosseini, a representative of Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union and a member of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce.

Brussels said Akbarzadeh has supported policies that undermine freedom of navigation through threats against commercial vessels, while Hosseini has promoted the payment of transit fees to Iranian authorities for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Those listed face asset freezes and travel bans in the EU, and EU persons and entities are barred from making funds or economic resources available to them.

The EU said restrictive measures under the framework now apply to 26 individuals and 27 entities.