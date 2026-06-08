All flights at Iran's airports have been cancelled until further notice, the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said on Monday.
The company asked passengers not to go to airports until authorities announce normal operations have resumed.
Israel's latest strikes on Iran wounded 15 people and caused no reported deaths, Iran's emergency services chief said on Monday.
Fourteen people were injured in Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan and one person was wounded in Tehran, Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran's Emergency Organization, told Tasnim News Agency.
Miadfar said 14 of the injured had been discharged after receiving treatment and only one person remained hospitalized.
Israel has halted strikes on Iran at the request of US President Donald Trump, and warned it could target Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah attacks on Israeli towns continue, according to Channel 12 on Monday.
Israel stopped its attacks on Iran following Trump's request, a senior Israeli official told Channel 12.
“If Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli communities continue, Israel will strike the southern suburbs of Beirut,” the official added.
Iran's army chief Amir Hatami said on Monday that any renewed attacks by Israel would trigger a stronger military response, accusing the country of violating a ceasefire agreement.
“The responsibility for the aggression of the Zionist regime lies with the United States, and if the enemy repeats its hostile actions, our measures will be more severe,” Hatami said.
Hatami said Israel had broken the ceasefire despite the presence of a mediator in Iran for talks.
The European Union imposed sanctions on an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy unit and two Iranian individuals on Monday, accusing them of supporting measures that restrict freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Council of the European Union listed the Hormozgan Provincial Command of the already EU-sanctioned IRGC Navy, saying it helps administer a system requiring vessels transiting the strait to provide identifying, cargo and destination information that can be used to determine whether ships are allowed to pass.
The EU also sanctioned Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the IRGC Navy’s deputy commander for political affairs and spokesperson, and Hamid Hosseini, a representative of Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union and a member of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce.
Brussels said Akbarzadeh has supported policies that undermine freedom of navigation through threats against commercial vessels, while Hosseini has promoted the payment of transit fees to Iranian authorities for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Those listed face asset freezes and travel bans in the EU, and EU persons and entities are barred from making funds or economic resources available to them.
The EU said restrictive measures under the framework now apply to 26 individuals and 27 entities.
President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran has neither abandoned the battlefield nor the negotiating table.
“We will defend the nation’s rights with strength and will not retreat in the face of any threat,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.
Pezeshkian described diplomacy and defense as “the two wings of national power” and said Iran remained committed to both tracks.