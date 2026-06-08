Israel halts Iran strikes at Trump's request, Channel 12 says
Israel has halted strikes on Iran at the request of US President Donald Trump, and warned it could target Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah attacks on Israeli towns continue, according to Channel 12 on Monday.
Israel stopped its attacks on Iran following Trump's request, a senior Israeli official told Channel 12.
“If Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli communities continue, Israel will strike the southern suburbs of Beirut,” the official added.