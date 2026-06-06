US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring Persian Gulf countries on Friday.

According to CENTCOM, Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones headed toward the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said the drones posed an immediate threat to maritime traffic.

CENTCOM said US forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to prevent further attacks.

"Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target. There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging U.S. 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and postured to continue responding to unwarranted Iranian aggression in self-defense," CENTCOM said.