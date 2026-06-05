The US military said it carried out strikes on Iranian radar sites on Friday following what it described as a defensive response to Iranian drone activity near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US military, Iran launched four attack drones toward the strategic waterway, all of which were shot down. It said the drones “posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.”

The US said it then targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, describing the action as a defensive strike.