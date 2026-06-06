US Congressman Abe Hamadeh said on Friday the conflict with Iran has “for all intents and purposes” ended, arguing that the situation no longer resembles an active war and calling for less interference in President Donald Trump’s handling of negotiations.

"The war with Iran, for all intents & purposes, ended back in April. At this point, it doesn’t seem like much of a war anymore Sure, there are occasional skirmishes, but we need to give President Trump the latitude to negotiate & get this done right. Those trying to obstruct him right now are being foolish, "Hamadeh wrote in a post on X.