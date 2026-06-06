The James Foley Legacy Foundation on Friday called for urgent US diplomatic action following the release of a voice recording from detained Iranian American journalist Reza Valizadeh, who is being held in Iran’s Evin Prison.

The recording, shared with CBS News by Valizadeh’s attorney and Foley Foundation board member Ryan Fayhee, offers a rare account from inside the prison and describes worsening health conditions among detained Americans, inadequate medical care, and concerns that opportunities for their release are being missed.

“While three American citizens and I are imprisoned in Iran, 20 Iranian sailors were released by the United States on May 21 and returned to Iran,” Valizadeh says in the recording. “The US government could have demanded our exchange in return. However, it did not happen.”