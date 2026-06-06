The Defense Intelligence Agency raised its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to “critical,” NBC News reported on Friday, citing current and former US officials.

According to the report, the move reflects concerns within the Pentagon that Israeli intelligence services are seeking information on the Trump administration’s internal deliberations on the war with Iran and other Middle East issues.

Israel’s embassy in Washington rejected the report, calling it “completely false” and denying that it spies on US government officials. A White House official also disputed the account, according to NBC.

The Pentagon declined to comment. NBC said the reported assessment comes amid tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war with Iran.