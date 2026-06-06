Kuwait army says Iranian attack caused material damage, no injuries
Kuwait's army said it engaged seven missiles launched from Iran on Saturday, adding that the attack caused material damage but no injuries.
Kuwait's army said it engaged seven missiles launched from Iran on Saturday, adding that the attack caused material damage but no injuries.
High school students in about 20 Iranian provinces have held protests against education policies, final exam rules and changes affecting the national university entrance exam, with some gatherings met by violence and arrests.
The protests, which began in late May in western and central Iran, initially focused on how final exams were being held. They later grew into a broader demand to cancel the fixed impact of 11th-grade GPA scores on the national university entrance exam, or at least change it to a positive-only effect.
Students have protested in West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Qazvin, Qom, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, Markazi and Yazd provinces.
In Yazd, several students were injured during clashes at a protest. In Qom, at least one person was arrested. In Saveh, education department staff clashed with protesters.
Students in Shahrekord, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, gathered on Saturday alongside students in other provinces and chanted against education policies, including: “Student, cry out! demand your rights” and “Incompetent official we don’t want you.”
A video sent to Iran International showed students in Tehran gathering outside the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution to protest its decisions on the university entrance exam. They chanted: “Justice, education, our undeniable right.”
Earlier in June, students in Khorramabad gathered outside Lorestan’s education department and demanded transparency over the holding of exams. Similar gatherings were reported in Arak and Isfahan, where students protested in-person exams and poor educational conditions.
The protests reached a peak this week in Tehran, when a group of 11th- and 12th-grade students gathered outside the Ministry of Education to oppose the fixed impact of 11th-grade GPA scores on university entrance results.
Students held banners reading “Hear the voice of Iran’s students” and demanded that the policy be scrapped or changed to a positive-only effect.
Dozens of students have sent messages to Iran International criticizing uncertainty in education policy, saying repeated changes to exam and entrance rules have placed heavy psychological pressure on them.
They say the current generation of university applicants has already faced school closures, online education, social crises and repeated changes to education rules, and should not be harmed again by another shift in entrance exam policy.
Qatar strongly condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, calling them a flagrant violation of the two countries’ sovereignty and a clear breach of international law.
In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the region must be spared the consequences of what it called unjustified attacks, and called for de-escalation to restore regional and international security and stability.
The United Arab Emirates also condemned what it called Iranian “terrorist attacks” on Bahrain with missiles and drones.
The UAE Foreign Ministry said the attacks represented a clear violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.
It expressed full solidarity with Bahrain and said Abu Dhabi supported all measures aimed at preserving the country’s security and stability.
An Iranian lawmaker said parliament is reviewing legislation aimed at reinforcing what he described as Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the issue goes beyond economic benefits and carries security, military, geopolitical and diplomatic dimensions.
Abbas Soufi, deputy chairman of parliament’s Construction Committee, told ISNA that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic maritime routes and plays a central role in Iran’s economy, security and regional position.
Soufi said the waterway has become more important after the war and argued that the Islamic Republic’s control over it had been strengthened by the armed forces.
He described the strait as a vital artery for Iran’s economy and a deterrent tool for Tehran, saying it could serve after the war both as a defensive shield and as a strategic economic asset.
Soufi said parliament is reviewing a three-urgency bill on asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the proposal must be examined from legal, economic, security and international angles.
He said several parliamentary committees, including the Construction Committee, Economic Committee, National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, and Legal and Judicial Committee, should review the bill because of its broad implications.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, saying they violated the sovereignty of both countries and posed a threat to regional and international security.
In a statement, the ministry said Iran’s continued attacks meant further escalation and were pushing the region toward greater tension and instability.
Saudi Arabia said the attacks undermined international efforts to restore security and stability in the region.
The ministry voiced Riyadh’s solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and said Saudi Arabia fully supports any measures the two countries take to protect their sovereignty, security and stability.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, saying they violated the sovereignty of both countries and threatened their security, stability and territorial integrity.
In a statement, the ministry said the attacks were a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, and amounted to a dangerous escalation that undermines efforts to restore security and stability in the region.
Jordan said it stood in full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and supported any steps they take to protect their sovereignty, security and the safety of their citizens and residents.