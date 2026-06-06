Qatar strongly condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, calling them a flagrant violation of the two countries’ sovereignty and a clear breach of international law.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the region must be spared the consequences of what it called unjustified attacks, and called for de-escalation to restore regional and international security and stability.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned what it called Iranian “terrorist attacks” on Bahrain with missiles and drones.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the attacks represented a clear violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

It expressed full solidarity with Bahrain and said Abu Dhabi supported all measures aimed at preserving the country’s security and stability.