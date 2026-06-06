Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, saying they violated the sovereignty of both countries and posed a threat to regional and international security.

In a statement, the ministry said Iran’s continued attacks meant further escalation and were pushing the region toward greater tension and instability.

Saudi Arabia said the attacks undermined international efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

The ministry voiced Riyadh’s solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and said Saudi Arabia fully supports any measures the two countries take to protect their sovereignty, security and stability.