Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, saying they violated the sovereignty of both countries and threatened their security, stability and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks were a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, and amounted to a dangerous escalation that undermines efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

Jordan said it stood in full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and supported any steps they take to protect their sovereignty, security and the safety of their citizens and residents.