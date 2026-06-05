Oman’s Mina al Fahal oil terminal has suspended oil loading after an explosion near its single-buoy mooring berths, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The explosion occurred between the SBM 1 and SBM 2 berths and was caused by an alleged drone attack, the sources said.
It was not immediately clear when the incident took place.
Several supertankers were seen anchored off the port on Friday, according to LSEG shipping data cited by Reuters.
The report comes after Iranian state media said Wednesday that Tehran had targeted a US military ship carrying what it described as a “control and command center” as it approached Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command denied that claim.
Iran's crude oil exports fell 84% in May compared with the previous month and were 87% below their 12-month average through the end of April, according to shipping industry journal Lloyd's List.
The publication said the sharp decline came amid intensified US pressure on Iran's oil-export network and continued disruption to shipping in the region.
Lloyd's List also reported that Tehran has increasingly relied on smaller tankers to move crude, as Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) face a higher risk of interception by US forces.
As indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington continue and regional actors push to keep negotiations alive, competing signals continue to emerge from Iran's political establishment.
On Thursday, the Revolutionary Guards said no lasting calm would be achieved in the region unless Israel withdrew from Lebanese territory and halted attacks, while senior adviser Mohsen Rezaei insisted Iran would not give a “green light” to negotiations until all of its demands were met.
Against that backdrop, two political insiders from different camps have issued unusually direct warnings about Iran's domestic vulnerabilities, arguing that economic hardship and the widening gap between the state and society could fuel renewed unrest.
In a June 1 interview with the moderate daily Etemad, prominent centrist politician Hossein Marashi described a deep structural and cultural disconnect between the state and society.
He warned that unless the political system adapts by addressing economic inefficiencies, acknowledging cultural differences and creating channels for dissent, unrest will continue to recur.
The leadership in Tehran, Marashi argued, remains at odds with a large segment of the population over cultural and political issues and should align governance with the expectations of at least 70% of society.
According to him, the divide between state and society has become so entrenched that many Iranians now separate their attachment to the country from their view of the government.
Marashi also said one of the Islamic Republic's fundamental failures has been its inability to build a strong economy and a trusted judiciary. Protests, he argued, should not be viewed as isolated incidents but as repeated expressions of accumulated public frustration.
A similar theme emerged this week in an op-ed by reformist commentator Nasser Zakeri in Sharq newspaper.
Reviewing Iran's recent military and geopolitical challenges, Zakeri contrasted what he described as the resilience of Iran's defense sector with decades of economic underperformance marked by unemployment, chronic inflation and weak productivity.
He argued that policymakers should use the experience of the past year to identify which institutions proved resilient under pressure and which did not.
Zakeri also challenged those who portray revision as a betrayal of the Islamic Republic's core principles, arguing that even policies once considered successful must be reassessed when circumstances change.
Such arguments remain politically sensitive in a system where calls for reform or revision are often portrayed by hardliners as attempts to weaken the ideological foundations of the state.
Although Marashi and Zakeri approached the issue from different angles—one focusing on public dissatisfaction and the other on institutional performance—both arrived at a similar conclusion: military strength and crisis management alone cannot guarantee long-term stability unless the political system addresses deeper economic, social and political grievances.
Late on Thursday, reports emerged that Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi would return to Tehran as part of efforts to keep the Iran-US negotiating track alive.
The diplomatic process remains uncertain. But the warnings from Marashi and Zakeri suggest that, for some voices inside the establishment, the more pressing question may be whether the state can address the domestic challenges that persist regardless of whether negotiations succeed.
Iran's imports of services surged to a record $25.5 billion in 2025 while merchandise imports fell sharply, according to newly released data from the Central Bank of Iran, highlighting a significant shift in the country's trade structure.
Services imports accounted for roughly one-quarter of Iran's total imports during the year, an unusually high share for an economy traditionally dominated by trade in physical goods.
At the same time, Iran's exports of services declined, pushing the country's services trade deficit to a record $17 billion. The deficit was 52% higher than in 2024 and roughly three times larger than in 2020.
Separate central bank data on foreign trade in goods point to an equally dramatic contraction in merchandise trade.
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Oil prices were little changed on Friday as traders awaited greater clarity on negotiations between Washington and Tehran, though crude remained on track for weekly gains after hostilities earlier in the week reignited concerns about a prolonged energy shock.
Brent crude hovered around $95 a barrel and was set to rise more than 3% for the week. US crude slipped 0.3% to $92.73 a barrel but was still on course for a weekly gain of more than 6%.
Analysts said markets remain focused on the outlook for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.
Two 20-year-old twin brothers imprisoned in Iran's Ghezel Hesar Prison have been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, according to Iranian rights groups.
Iran Human Rights said Hassan and Hossein Amiri were convicted by Branch 26 of Tehran's Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari.
According to the group, Hassan Amiri was arrested at a checkpoint on March 19 after authorities allegedly found an image of a bombed location on his mobile phone.
The organization cited an informed source as saying Hassan was subjected to torture and forced to falsely confess that his twin brother, Hossein, possessed additional images on a laptop. The source said neither brother owned a laptop.
Hossein Amiri, a car mechanic in Karaj, was arrested on March 23. Six days later, both brothers were transferred to Ghezel Hesar Prison for interrogation.
HRANA, another rights group, reported that prosecutors cited images of damaged buildings as the basis for the espionage charges brought against the two men.