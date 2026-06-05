Two 20-year-old twin brothers imprisoned in Iran's Ghezel Hesar Prison have been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, according to Iranian rights groups.
Iran Human Rights said Hassan and Hossein Amiri were convicted by Branch 26 of Tehran's Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari.
According to the group, Hassan Amiri was arrested at a checkpoint on March 19 after authorities allegedly found an image of a bombed location on his mobile phone.
The organization cited an informed source as saying Hassan was subjected to torture and forced to falsely confess that his twin brother, Hossein, possessed additional images on a laptop. The source said neither brother owned a laptop.
Hossein Amiri, a car mechanic in Karaj, was arrested on March 23. Six days later, both brothers were transferred to Ghezel Hesar Prison for interrogation.
HRANA, another rights group, reported that prosecutors cited images of damaged buildings as the basis for the espionage charges brought against the two men.
President Donald Trump said Thursday that Hezbollah had approached the United States seeking an end to the fighting in Lebanon, despite a statement from the group rejecting the terms of a proposed ceasefire.
“Hezbollah called us and said, ‘How about stopping?’” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
He described the situation in Lebanon as interconnected with developments involving Iran and said he hoped the country could finally see peace after years of conflict.
“It would be really nice if Lebanon could have some peace,” he said. “Lebanon's been under attack for so many years.”
Iranian officials and hardline media are signaling a tougher stance toward Washington after the most serious US-Iran military exchange in weeks, even as President Donald Trump says negotiations are progressing and an Iran deal may still be within reach.
The latest escalation began early Wednesday, when the United States struck an Iranian telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island. Iran responded by announcing attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Kuwaiti authorities said an Iranian drone struck Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and injuring dozens of others. The IRGC, however, denied targeting the airport.
The confrontation has put new pressure on the 56-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, with President Trump seeking to preserve the truce while Iranian hardliners argue that recent military action has strengthened Tehran’s position.
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Iran's imports of services surged to a record $25.5 billion in 2025 while merchandise imports fell sharply, according to newly released data from the Central Bank of Iran, highlighting a significant shift in the country's trade structure.
Services imports accounted for roughly one-quarter of Iran's total imports during the year, an unusually high share for an economy traditionally dominated by trade in physical goods.
At the same time, Iran's exports of services declined, pushing the country's services trade deficit to a record $17 billion. The deficit was 52% higher than in 2024 and roughly three times larger than in 2020.
Separate central bank data on foreign trade in goods point to an equally dramatic contraction in merchandise trade.
Iran imported approximately $49 billion worth of goods during the fiscal year ending March 21, a decline of 32% compared with the previous year. Non-oil exports also weakened considerably, falling 22% year-on-year to about $45 billion.
The figures suggest Iran's trade structure is undergoing a significant transformation, with services playing an increasingly prominent role while merchandise trade contracts.
The reasons behind the rapid rise in services imports remain unclear.
Iran's services imports primarily include transportation and logistics services, insurance related to foreign trade, financial transaction services, engineering and construction projects, technology purchases and other professional services.
One possible explanation emerged in a Wall Street Journal report published last October, which suggested that part of Iran's oil exports to China were being exchanged for services rather than cash payments or traditional oil-for-goods arrangements.
China is effectively the sole buyer of Iranian crude oil. According to estimates by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran's crude oil exports were worth approximately $44 billion last year before accounting for sanctions-related discounts and the costs of circumventing US restrictions.
While the central bank data do not reveal the source of the imported services, the figures are consistent with the possibility that a growing share of Iran's oil revenues is being settled through services rather than conventional financial transfers or merchandise imports.
Another factor attracting attention is the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in both oil exports and major infrastructure projects.
Under Iran's previous budget law, the IRGC was tasked with exporting 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, roughly half of the country's actual crude exports. The organization is also one of Iran's largest contractors in infrastructure and construction.
However, the central bank data provide no direct evidence regarding the destination of oil revenues or the beneficiaries of imported services.
The outlook for the current fiscal year is even more uncertain amid the conflict involving the United States and Israel.
Trade flows with the United Arab Emirates, Iran's largest supplier of goods, have reportedly been disrupted over the past three months.
Meanwhile, Chinese customs data show Iran and China recorded only about $400 million in bilateral non-oil trade during March and April combined, roughly one-fifth of the level recorded during the same period a year earlier.
Whether the shift toward services reflects changes in sanctions-evasion mechanisms, evolving arrangements with China, or broader economic weakness remains an open question. What is clear from the latest data is that Iran's trade profile is changing in ways not seen in recent years.
Qatar’s foreign minister discussed efforts to reduce tensions across the Middle East in a phone call with his French counterpart, as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further regional escalation.
According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed ongoing attempts to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic channels, including mediation efforts between the United States and Iran.
They also discussed developments in Lebanon, Gaza and the Palestinian territories amid continued instability across the region.
US Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, continued trading remarks on X on Thursday, escalating a public back-and-forth between the two
The latest exchange began after Scavino mocked “artificial intelligence” and referred to an “underground bunker” in a post directed at Azizi.
Azizi responded by questioning whether the evacuation of nearly 9,000 Americans and the destruction of US military bases in the region were also “AI,” in a post.