Oil prices were little changed on Friday as traders awaited greater clarity on negotiations between Washington and Tehran, though crude remained on track for weekly gains after hostilities earlier in the week reignited concerns about a prolonged energy shock.

Brent crude hovered around $95 a barrel and was set to rise more than 3% for the week. US crude slipped 0.3% to $92.73 a barrel but was still on course for a weekly gain of more than 6%.

Analysts said markets remain focused on the outlook for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.