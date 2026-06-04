Israel Ambassador to US, Yechiel (Michael) Leiter said on Wednesday Israel and Lebanon share an interest in reducing Iran’s influence in the region, following the announcement of a US-brokered ceasefire framework between the two countries.

“What today’s outcome reiterates: Israel and Lebanon want Iran out of our region,” Leiter posted on X. “Together, we will work to make sure that Iran and its terror proxies won’t continue to wreak havoc on our lives in the name of terror and destruction.”