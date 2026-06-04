Iran says no tangible progress made in talks with US
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that "no tangible progress" been made in negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the regional conflict, according to remarks carried by IRGC affiliated Tasnim News.
Araghchi said communication channels with Washington remain open and messages have been exchanged regarding the need to halt attacks on Beirut. However, he said the diplomatic process had yet to produce concrete results.