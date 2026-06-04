No return to full-scale war with Iran unless US troops killed - WSJ
US President Donald Trump told aides he does not intend to resume an all-out war with Iran unless US troops are killed, according to the Wall Street Journal.
US President Donald Trump told aides he does not intend to resume an all-out war with Iran unless US troops are killed, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The United States, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire framework during the fourth round of US-led trilateral talks held on June 2–3, 2026, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday.
The agreement stipulates that the ceasefire is contingent on a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani sector. It also outlines plans to establish pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume exclusive control, excluding all non-state actors.
The statement said the steps are intended to pave the way toward a broader security and peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon, with all sides committing to continued negotiations under US mediation.
All parties also condemned regional instability and Iran’s activities in the Middle East, including support for proxy groups, according to the statement.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation seeking to compel President Donald Trump to end the Iran war, in a move Democrats and war-powers advocates framed as an effort to reassert congressional authority over the conflict, The Hill reported.
The measure passed by a 215-208 vote, with four Republicans - Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson - joining all Democrats in support.
The resolution, a concurrent measure, is largely symbolic, and its legal effect remains contested.
Persian Gulf oil producers are discussing new pipeline projects that would allow crude exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz if disruptions to shipping persist, according to comments from a senior Kuwaiti oil executive reported by the Financial Times.
Sheikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Sabah, managing director of international marketing at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, said Kuwait was in talks with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about potential pipeline routes that could connect Persian Gulf oil production to export terminals outside the strategic waterway.
The report said Kuwait is also discussing potential oil storage facilities in Oman on the other side of the strait. Saudi Arabia and the UAE already operate pipelines that allow some oil exports to bypass Hormuz, but new projects would be needed to accommodate other producers.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday the Trump administration is working on the "final piece" needed to reopen commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, calling on US allies and partners to support the effort, according to the Associated Press.
Johnson said he spent three hours at the White House with Donald Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio, adding that Trump was focused on restoring commerce through the strategic waterway.
"All of us are calling on our allied nations and friends — the Arab states in the region, and NATO partners and everyone else," Johnson told reporters at the Capitol. "The entire world has an interest in the Strait of Hormuz being reopened for commerce. That's what he's working on."
Inspectors general for the Department of War, State Department and US Agency for International Development have begun legally mandated oversight coordination for Operation Epic Fury, the Department of War Office of Inspector General said in a press release on Wednesday.
Department of War Inspector General Platte B. Moring III was designated lead inspector general for the operation on May 12, after the military operation exceeded 60 days as an overseas contingency operation, the statement said.
Moring will coordinate US government oversight activities tied to the operation, including a joint strategic oversight plan and quarterly reports to Congress. The first quarterly report is expected in the fall.
"This Lead Inspector General designation not only follows the framework required in the IG Act, it also reflects the extensive experience of the DoW OIG with comprehensive oversight of overseas contingency operations," Moring said.
"We are collaborating closely with our colleagues to promote accountability and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars," he added.