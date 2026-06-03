Iran power gap narrows as industry slows – Etemad
Iran’s reported decline in electricity imbalance is more likely the result of an industrial slowdown than an improvement in power generation capacity, Etemad newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing experts.
The report said lower electricity use by industries, caused by falling output, factory shutdowns and energy restrictions on production units, had temporarily narrowed the apparent gap between supply and demand.
Experts said the trend did not mean Iran’s electricity imbalance crisis had been resolved.