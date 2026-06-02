The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Tuesday it targeted a US-linked vessel named “Panaya” with missile fire after what it described as a US strike on an Iranian tanker near the Strait of Hormuz late on Tuesday, which damaged the vessel’s engine room.

It said US forces also hit an IRGC communications tower in southern Qeshm Island, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes on what it described as a US air and helicopter base in a regional country and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters.

"Any further disruption to security in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a severe response," the statement added.