Local residents report explosions at US bases in Kuwait - Tasnim News
IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News on Tuesday published a video what it said were images of explosions at US military bases in Kuwait, citing Arab sources and local residents who reported multiple impacts at American facilities.
Tasnim said at least three missiles were believed to have been fired toward US positions in Kuwait. CENTCOM said its air defenses successfully shot down multiple drones and that no American personnel or assets were harmed.