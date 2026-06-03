US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that US and partner forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island, according to a statement.
CENTCOM said Iran launched missiles toward regional targets, including Kuwait and Bahrain, but said they either failed to reach their intended targets or were intercepted. It also said US forces shot down drones targeting civilian maritime traffic in regional waters.
"No US personnel were harmed. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire," the statement said.