US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said Washington remained in talks with Iran and that there was a prospect Tehran had agreed to discuss aspects of its nuclear program it had previously refused to address.

"Now, we are in talks, and I say talks because talks with Iran are not like talks with Switzerland. Okay? They're very different. They require the use of intermediaries, unfortunately. But there is the prospect before us. Which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week," he said.

"For the first time certainly in in my memory, they have agreed to negotiate aspects of their nuclear program that just a month ago, just a year ago, they were refusing to even mention, much less enter into discussions about," he added.

He said that Iran's "internal regime is somewhat fractured," which had complicated the talks and meant it took days to get responses from Tehran.

Rubio added that Iran still had many drones, but added that its conventional shield had been substantially eroded.