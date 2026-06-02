Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei's funeral procession will likely be held toward the end of the current Iranian calendar month of Khordad, which ends on June 21, Tehran municipality's deputy for social and cultural affairs, said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ali Tavakolizadeh said Iran's Revolutionary Guards are in charge of organizing the funeral ceremony and that discussions were underway about extending preparation time to better organize the event.

He said three days had been allocated for the public to bid farewell to Khamenei's body and that the ceremony in Tehran would last at least 24 hours.

Tavakolizadeh added that Khamenei's body would also be taken in funeral processions in the holy city of Qom and in Mashhad before being buried, in accordance with his will, at the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Imam in Shiite Islam.