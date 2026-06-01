Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Aerospace Force targeted the air base from which a recent US attack was launched after what it described as an American strike on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan province.

In a statement, the IRGC said the retaliatory operation destroyed pre-designated targets linked to the attack.

The force warned that any further US military action would trigger what it described as a “completely different” response.

The statement came after the United States said it had carried out strikes on Iranian radar and drone command-and-control sites over the weekend, citing self-defense and the protection of regional shipping.