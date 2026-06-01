Kuwait says air defenses intercepting missiles and drones
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said on Sunday that the country's air defenses are currently confronting what it described as hostile missile and drone attacks.
In a statement, the military said any explosions heard by residents are the result of air-defense systems intercepting incoming projectiles.
Kuwaiti authorities did not immediately provide details about the origin of the missiles and drones or whether any damage or casualties had been reported.