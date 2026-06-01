US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it conducted strikes on Iranian radar installations and drone command-and-control sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island over the weekend in response to what it described as aggressive Iranian actions.
According to CENTCOM, the strikes took place on Saturday and Sunday after Iran allegedly shot down a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.
The US military said fighter aircraft subsequently targeted Iranian air defenses, a drone ground control station and two one-way attack drones that it said posed threats to ships transiting regional waters.
CENTCOM described the strikes as measured and deliberate acts of self-defense.