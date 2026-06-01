Two Iranian protesters were executed on Monday after they were arrested during nationwide demonstrations in January, the judiciary’s Mizan News reported.

Mehrdad Mohammadinia and Ashkan Maleki had been sentenced to death on accusations of setting fire to a mosque in Tehran’s Gisha neighborhood, damaging public property, clashing with security forces and blocking streets.

The judiciary said their sentences had been upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out.

Mizan published what it described as Maleki’s confession, alleging that the two entered the mosque courtyard and set fire to gasoline that had leaked from overturned motorcycles.

Rights groups have repeatedly warned that Iran’s government uses forced confessions and fast-tracked trials in politically charged cases.