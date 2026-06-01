Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been urging Hezbollah to escalate war with Israel so that Tehran can gain leverage in talks with the US, Axios reported on Monday, citing a Lebanese official.
The report also said Washington’s latest push for a ceasefire in Lebanon had faltered as Israel expanded its ground offensive and sought US approval for major strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.
The Trump administration’s effort to de-escalate in Lebanon was partly driven by its push for a deal with Iran, according to the report.
The memorandum of understanding under negotiation between Washington and Tehran includes an end to fighting in Lebanon, it added.